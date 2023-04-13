Punjab: Vigilance Bureau nabs Tehsildar Revenue clerk red-handed for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

Sangrur (Punjab) [India], April 13 : Aiming to curb the menace of corruption in the state, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday nabbed a Kanungo (Tehsildar Revenue clerk) posted in Moonak Tehsil red-handed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, said an official.

Gurwinder Singh is the Kanungo posted in Moonak Tehsil.

Detailing the incident, the officials said, "Kanungo has been arrested on the complaint of Tarsem Singh resident of Moonak."

"The complainant has approached the VB and alleged that Singh has demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 for the demarcation of land in Nagar Panchayat Moonak Khurd", he added.

The official further also informed that the victim alleged that the accused had already taken Rs 10,000 as a first instalment from him.

"After verifying the complaint of the victim, a VB team laid a trap and the accused was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 and tainted money was recovered from him in the presence of two official witnesses," said the official.

"The VB team has also recovered Rs 10,000 from the accused that was received earlier from the complainant as a first instalment," added the official.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police Patiala.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor