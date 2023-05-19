Punjab Vigilance Bureau registers disproportionate assets case against excise officer Birdi

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 19 : The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday registered a case against Excise Department officer Balbir Kumar Birdi for allegedly amassing assets more than his known sources of income which were created through corruption as a government official, officials said.

A spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said that Birdi who is a joint director (Goods and Services Tax), Excise Department, Punjab spent over Rs three crore, approximately 145.40 per cent more than his total income, beyond his known sources of income.

"The officer, during a check period from April 1 in 2007 to September 11 in 2020 had spent a total of Rs 5,12,51,688.37 while his actual income from all sources was Rs 2,08,84,863.37. During the investigation, it was found that the said officer had spent Rs. 3,03,66,825 more than the income earned during the check period which was about 145.40 per cent more than his total income," he said.

The spokesperson further informed that during this in-depth investigation, it was proved that the said officer of the Punjab Excise Department had created more moveable and immovable assets than his actual income by misusing his official position.

In this regard, a case under section 13(1) (b) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of corruption act has been registered at VB Police Station Jalandhar Range.

He further said that the VB has been conducting raids and that the accused would be arrested soon.

Giving more information, the spokesperson informed that the said Balvir Kumar Virdi and other officers and employees of the Excise Department in collusion with some transporters and industry owners, have misappropriated a scam in GST collection and a case was registered under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B and sections 7, 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act on August 21 in 2020 at VB police station, Flying Squad-1, SAS Nagar.

The accused Balbir Kumar Birdi had joined the probe with the Bureau under the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Further investigation, in this case, was under progress.

