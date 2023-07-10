Punjab: Waterlogging in Mohali after heavy rains, areas along Ghaggar River flooded

Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 10 : Derabassi assembly constituency of Mohali district witnessed waterlogging due to incessant rains for the last two days.

A flood-like situation was seen in Derabassi as the areas along the Ghaggar River were flooded.

In Derabassi's Gulmohar City Extension, 12 to 15 feet of water were inundated, after which people living in the buildings were trapped after which the NDRF team reached for the rescue. DC Mohali, MLA Kuljit Randhawa, and the NDRF team also reached the spot.

Speaking to ANI, an official from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that they have started the rescue operation and have rescued 82 people so far. He further added that essential items and food have also been distributed to the needy.

"We got information that due to heavy rainfall, Gulmohar Extention has been flooded, we started the rescue operation at 10 am...we have rescued around 82 people so far...we have distributed food and essential items also to the needy people...": Baljeet Singh. Senior Inspector, NDRF

Baljit Singh said, the team reached Gulmohar City Extension at 10:00 am. Around 12 feet of water had accumulated in the society when we reached here. Water accumulated in the society due to a breach in the walls surrounding it. According to the information, the water from the surrounding villages accumulated in the society due to the breach in the wall, after which a flood-like situation was created.

He said, "we reached here with 3 boats and 25 NDRF personnel. Since this morning until now, 86 people have been rescued, and the rescue work is still ongoing. At present, the situation is under control. The rescue work will continue for some time. People who are trapped in their buildings have been provided with drinking water and food to eat. The administration here has made all arrangements for medical help. The water level has reduced as compared to earlier."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor