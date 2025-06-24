PWD Minister Parvesh Verma leads single-day drive to repair Delhi’s 3,400 potholes

New Delhi, June 24 Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday led the department’s attempt to repair 3,400 potholes in a day-long drive, which, he said, reflects the Rekha Gupta government’s accountable and transparent performance.

“Governments can also work efficiently and achieve good results in a short time, and the Delhi government has demonstrated this today,” said Verma, talking to reporters.

"All the potholes being repaired today will have a minimum life span of three years and in the coming year-and-a-half we shall re-lay all PWD roads in Delhi," said Verma.

“We have fixed 3,400 potholes, each geotagged, with real-time monitoring vans capturing before-and-after pictures that are being uploaded onto the PWD site. The complete list was uploaded a day earlier and shared with all MLAs, who can visit and see the progress themselves,” he said.

The minister, who remained in the field throughout the day, also visited the Press Enclave Road near Saket, where he was joined by residents to oversee the repair work.

He said in the past four months the PWD had been busy repairing roads and filling potholes left behind by the previous Aam Aadmi Party.

“We decided to launch this one-day drive after the weather office indicated that monsoon may arrive early in the Capital this year,” he said, praising all PWD employees for contributing to the campaign’s success.

He said over 200 maintenance vans — equipped with advanced repair technology and high-quality materials — have been deployed for this one-day campaign.

More than 1,000 personnel including 70 Assistant Engineers, 150 Junior Engineers, workers, and supervisors are on the ground.

“This campaign is not just about fixing roads — it is a symbol of our accountability to the people of Delhi. I urge every engineer, supervisor, and worker — this is not just a day of work, it’s a day of public service. Filling a pothole isn’t just pouring asphalt — it’s a relief to every citizen who commutes daily. When the system is accountable, the results are sustainable,” he said.

The Minister earlier said the campaign is not just about one-day repairs — it proves that with political will, transparency, and accountability, Delhi’s roads can indeed be pothole-free.

“A new chapter is being written on the roads of Delhi — driven by honesty, responsibility, and technology, and aimed at eliminating corruption,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor