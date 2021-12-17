Question paper leak: Pune Police nab Maha Commissioner of Exams

Pune, Dec 17 In a big swoop, the state Cyber Police have arrested the Commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) for alleged malpractices in the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), officials said here on Friday.

"The MSCE Commissioner Tukaram Supe has been arrested by the Cyber Cell of Pune Police following his questioning in the alleged malpractices in the TET exams," Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta told mediapersons.

The TET exam malpractices came to the fore during the probe into the leak of an exam paper of the Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority (MHADA) that was scheduled for December 12.

After the leak came to light Housing Minister Dr. Jitendra Awhad announced the postponement of the exams even as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the government for the lapses.

At least six persons have been arrested in connection with the MHADA paper leak and the investigations also threw up the TET matter while Supe was picked up on Thursday.

Police said that hall tickets of some TET candidates were recovered from an accused in the MHADA exams scam case, Dr. Pritesh Deshmukh, Director, GA Softwares, which was entrusted with the work of preparing the question papers and related works.

In the past few months, the state has witnessed exam paper leaks of at least three government exams of the health department, the MHADA and the TET, with some comparing it to the infamous Vyapam Scam in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

Further investigations are underway into the TET and MHADA exam paper leaks with further arrests not ruled out as the government has decided certain changes to prevent more such leaks in future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor