Rahul Gandhi arrives in Karnataka's Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah says no political agenda

Mysuru, Jan 13 The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was welcomed at the Mysuru Airport in Karnataka's Mandakalli on Tuesday by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, and prominent Congress leaders from the state.

Rahul Gandhi was presented with shawls and bouquets by the Congress leaders.

He then left for Ooty in Tamil Nadu to attend a private event ahead of Pongal.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said, "Rahul Gandhi is going to Gudalur near Ooty, and he will return here in the evening before leaving for Delhi."

When asked about political speculations regarding the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah responded, saying: "What speculations? It's only media speculations. You are the ones creating speculations; the raising of these questions itself is baseless. Where is the confusion in the party? There is no development as such. There is nothing of this sort going on in the party."

Regarding Congress Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain's statement that Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar will become the Chief Minister either on January 6 or January 9, Siddaramaiah said, "They are baseless. Either I should talk about it, or the Deputy CM should speak about it. We are the better persons, and we should know what's happening. We should talk, right?"

When asked about Deputy CM Shivakumar's statements on keeping one's word, Siddaramaiah replied, "Despite the statements, ultimately, the decision of the Congress High Command will prevail. It's only the media that's speculating. Has the high command conveyed anything to the MLAs? The high command hasn't stated anything. Whatever the high command decides will be final. Shivakumar has never made any statement regarding keeping one's word; it's all the media's creation."

Regarding Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's request for state leaders to resolve the matter regarding the CM's post within themselves, Siddaramaiah said, "We have spoken to each other. We held breakfast meetings. The state MLAs aren't talking now, and only the media is speculating."

Siddaramaiah also mentioned that a special Cabinet meeting has been called, which is an emergency meeting, and the Cabinet Ministers will discuss the matter regarding the CM's post.

"The state budget will be presented in the first week of March. They (Cabinet Ministers) are planning to hold 'Sadhana Samavesha' to mark completing 1,000 days in Haveri, but no final decision has been taken. It's scheduled for February 13. They are ready to hold local body elections, including taluk panchayat, corporation, Zilla Panchayat, and Bengaluru civic polls."

Regarding the BJP and JD-S alliance for the upcoming local body polls in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, "H.D. Kumaraswamy was sick, and now he's healthy and active. The alliance won't affect us. BJP and JD-S will put up one candidate. The political contest won't get polarised. It's about the votes for the Congress party and votes against the Congress party."

