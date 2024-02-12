Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre, Says People Face Joblessness and Inflation Woes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP-led Centre, asserting that unemployment and inflation were plaguing the nation. He urged the populace to wake up, claiming their pockets were being robbed and they were being misled.

Addressing a gathering in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district during his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, Gandhi claimed Despite constituting 74 percent of the nation's population, individuals from backward classes, Dalits, and Adivasis (tribals) are notably absent from ownership or management positions within India's top 200 companies, which are perceived to be receiving a significant share of the country's financial resources.

The BJP calls it a Hindu Rashtra, but 74 per cent of the population and the poor from the general country have been getting nothing. They are only for beating thali (steel plate), ringing ghanta (bell), showing mobile phones and dying in hunger, he further claimed targeting the Centre.

Furthermore, Gandhi questioned the inclusivity of recent events such as the Ram Mandir inauguration, noting the absence of representation from the marginalized and instead observing the presence of prominent figures such as Adani, Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai.