Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio to 'Member of Parliament after restoration of his Lok Sabha membership

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi changed his Twitter bio from 'Dis'Qualified MP' to 'Member of Parliament' after Lok Sabha Secretariat restored his membership on Monday. The news about the restoration of Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership triggered a wave of joy among Congress workers. The Lok Sabha Secretariat gave a notification declaring that his disqualification has been revoked and his participation reestablished. Gandhi, represents Wayanad in the Lower House, was excluded as a Lok Sabha member on March 23 after a Gujarat court sentenced him in a defamation case and condemned him to two years in prison.

The Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction, making ready for rebuilding of his Lok Sabha membership. “The Union government was worried that Rahul Gandhi would expose its bad practices. Gandhi will continue to raise his voice in the Lok Sabha in the interest of the common man,” Congress leader Wadettiwar told reporters. His Lok Sabha membership was reinstated after the Supreme Court on August 4 paused his conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his 'Modi' surname remarks. Rahul Gandhi was found guilty and sentenced to two years of imprisonment by a Gujarat court over his remarks made during a political rally in Kolar in 2019.A Surat court had, on March 23, convicted Rahul Gandhi and sentenced him for two years. A day later, he was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP; he represented the Wayanad seat in Kerala.

