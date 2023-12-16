Rahul Gandhi cites unemployment and inflation as the key factors behind the parliament security breach

It's been two days since shocking Lok Sabha Security breach incident happened. On December 13 two men significantly disturbance by trespassing into Lok Sabha. This incident occurred in the nation's topmost legislative house. After this incident now opposition have been very aggressive and demanded answers from Home Minister Amit Shah. However, there has been no statement from the government, on which now Congress said the House will not be able to function till Home Minister Shah comes to the House and makes a statement on the entire incident. Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi made a direct statement on the Parliament intrusion case.

Why did this happen? Is the unemployment reason behind this? Prime Minister Modi's policies do not provide employment to the youth of the country. "Unemployment and inflation are the reasons behind the intrusion in Parliament," Gandhi said. There is a pressing concern that demands immediate government attention. Repeated appeals have been made in Parliament for the union Home minister to address the issue and provide a statement. Unfortunately, the Home Minister has shown reluctance to make a statement, resulting in a disruption of parliamentary proceedings. This situation is detrimental to the democratic process. The opposition, particularly the Congress party, asserts that the ruling party, BJP, is hindering the functioning of the House and avoiding accountability. They criticize the BJP for seeking votes by targeting the Congress and engaging in verbal attacks against the Nehru-Gandhi family. This ongoing deadlock raises concerns about the state of democracy, with the opposition finding it futile to engage in meaningful dialogue with those who seem to disregard democratic principles.

#WATCH | On Parliament security breach incident, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Why did this happen? The main issue in the country is unemployment. Due to the policies of PM Modi, the youth of the country are not getting employment and the reason behind (this incident) is… pic.twitter.com/iVNrp6xtpv — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

The primary demand from the entire opposition, represented by 'India,' is for the government to explain the reasons behind the security lapses that occurred. The Congress points out that even the Delhi Police has maintained silence on the matter since the incident occurred. The disruption in parliamentary proceedings reached a point where both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned briefly, leading to the postponement of three bills intended to replace criminal laws. The impasse underscores the urgency of addressing the security lapses and restoring order in the legislative process.