Rahul Gandhi Engages With Crowds as Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters Day Two

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on the second day of his ambitious Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Monday, traversing through Sekmai here and warmly interacting with the crowds who lined the route. Starting the yatra in a custom-made Volvo bus, Gandhi also set foot on the ground for stretches, mingling with supporters and hearing their concerns.

Women and children formed a substantial part of the enthusiastic throngs lining the streets, erupting in cheers as Gandhi's bus navigated the bustling areas. The yatra, launched from violence-hit Manipur just a day prior, carries the promise of a new vision for India, as outlined by Gandhi himself. He pledged a future rooted in harmony, brotherhood, and equality, far removed from the current climate of hatred, violence, and monopolies.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, Day 2 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began bright and early at 7:30 am with the traditional flag hoisting by Seva Dal at the campsite. PCC President of Manipur @meghachandra_k hoisted the flag. The yatra will move from Sekmai to Kangpokpi and then Senapati in Manipur before finally halting in Nagaland at night, he said.

During Sunday's flag-off event, Gandhi, alongside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neglecting Manipur amidst its ethnic strife. They vowed to fight for justice for the people of the state. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, envisioned as a narrative-setting exercise for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will cover 100 Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 states. Its 6,713-km journey, primarily undertaken by bus and occasionally on foot, will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.