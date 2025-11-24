Rahul Gandhi hails Indian Women's Kabaddi team for World Cup triumph

New Delhi, Nov 24 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday congratulated the Indian Women's Kabaddi team for winning the World Cup, saying their grit and discipline had filled the nation with pride.

The team's spirited performance and emphatic title victory have sparked celebrations across the sporting community and beyond.

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote: "Congratulations to the Indian Women's Kabaddi Team on bringing home the World Cup and filling the nation with pride. Your grit, discipline and courage embody the spirit of India. The nation salutes you. Jai Hind."

His message was accompanied by the Tricolour emoji, underscoring the patriotic fervour surrounding the team's achievement.

India delivered a commanding performance to clinch the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka, defeating Chinese Taipei 35–28 in the final. This marked India’s second consecutive World Cup title and reaffirmed their dominance in the sport.

Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh hailed the team, saying, "The women's team has delivered a performance the whole nation can be proud of. Their belief and teamwork were outstanding. As a former Indian player, I understand just how hard it is to reach this level. Big congratulations to the players and staff."

India remained in strong form throughout the tournament. They topped their group with four wins in four matches and entered the semifinals, where they beat Iran 33–21 to book their spot in the final.

Chinese Taipei also enjoyed an unbeaten group-stage run and defeated hosts Bangladesh 25–18 in their semifinal clash.

Puneri Paltan head coach Ajay Thakur said: “It is a very proud moment for India as the women's team retained the World Cup trophy in Dhaka. Their dominant run to the final and the title shows how much women’s kabaddi has progressed in recent years. It also highlights the sport's growing global appeal, with Bangladesh hosting the World Cup. I hope this momentum continues in the years to come.”

A total of 11 countries participated in the tournament, reflecting the rapid growth of women’s kabaddi worldwide. India topped Group A with eight points from four wins. Bangladesh finished second with six points from three victories. Thailand, Urangda and Germany were the other teams in the group.

Chinese Taipei finished atop Group B with 10 points from five wins out of five. Iran came second with eight points from four victories. Nepal, Poland, Kenya and Zanzibar completed the group lineup.

The top two teams advanced to the knockout stage, where India defeated Iran and Chinese Taipei overcame Bangladesh to set up the final.

