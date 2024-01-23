Rahul Gandhi Responds to Assam CM's Allegations, Claims Their Actions Benefit 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Following the video of the clash between police and Congress workers that went viral on the internet, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the issue and clarified that Assamese people would not engage in such behavior. Now Rahul Gandhi has reacted to his statement and stated that they don't know but their behavior is the moto of Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra.

While addressing the press, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Whatever the Assam CM is doing against the Yatra, it benefits the Yatra. The publicity that we might have not got, by doing this the Assam CM & Union Home Minister Amit Shah are helping us. Now, the main issue in Assam is the Yatra...It is their intimidation tactics...Our message of Nyay is reaching the people..."

#WATCH | Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "Whatever the Assam CM is doing against the Yatra, it benefits the Yatra. The publicity that we might have not got, by doing this the Assam CM & Union Home Minister Amit Shah are helping us. Now, the main issue in Assam is the… pic.twitter.com/k9QCdJHMIt — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Assam CM filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, CM Himanta took X formerly known as Twitter, and made a clear statement while tagging Rahul Gandhi. He said, "These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such "Naxalite tactics" are completely alien to our culture."

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweets, "I have instructed DGP Assam Police to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd and use the footage you have posted on your handles as the evidence..." https://t.co/lUOvptdZXmpic.twitter.com/1V5UV87Fk4 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

"I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your handles as evidence. Your unruly behavior and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now," CM added.