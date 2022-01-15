Rahul Gandhi salutes sacrifices of soldiers on Army Day

As India celebrates Army Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he salutes the sacrifices made by the soldiers of the Indian Army.

Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "I salute the sacrifice made by the personnel of the Indian Army, who belong to villages, farmers and middle-class families. The Indian Army is saviour and pride of the nation. Jai Hind."

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished soldiers, veterans, and their families on the occasion of Army Day.

The President highlighted that soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace.

"Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind!," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted today.

( With inputs from ANI )

