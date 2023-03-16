Rahul Gandhi still has no remorse for remarks in UK: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi [India], March 16 : Reiterating the Bharatiya Janata Party's demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for critical speeches about Indian democracy abroad, party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that the Wayanad MP still has no remorse for his remarks.

Addressing a press conference here in the national capital, senior BJP leader Prasad said that Rahul Gandhi has a habit of "criticising" and "demeng" Indian democracy.

"Rahul has made it a habit to derail Indian democracy, criticise it and demean it. He has insulted Indian democracy and must apologise for his remarks," Prasad said.

Rahul Gandhi dominated the headlines as he returned from London after giving speeches at Cambridge university, critical of the government and throwing light on the Indian democracy, which he alleged is "under attack".

"Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space," Rahul Gandhi had said at Cambridge university in the UK.

"The institutional framework which is required for a democratic Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," he had added.

The remarks by the Congress MP gave fresh ammunition to the ruling BJP, who are demanding an apology from Gandhi.

Taking note of it, Prasad further said that Rahul Gandhi is misleading the country and must apologise for his disrespectful remarks about India.

"How long will Rahul Gandhi continue to mislead the country and 140 crore people?" the BJP leader roared.

"Rahul Gandhi has not expressed any regret about what he had said. BJP keeps its sound stand that he must apologise. If Congress doesn't get votes, it's because of its inability & misdeeds. It doesn't give their party leaders the right to shout against India and disrespect India," Prasad said further.

