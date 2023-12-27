Rahul Gandhi to start Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai on January 14

Following the precedent of his earlier Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to initiate a comparable outreach program, commencing from the northeastern state of Manipur. The yatra is slated to begin on January 14 and is scheduled to conclude in Mumbai on March 20, as confirmed by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal on Wednesday.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, Now Rahul Gandhi is doing a yatra with great experience from the first Bharat Jodo Yatra. This Yatra is going to interact with youth, women and marginalised people. This Yatra will cover a distance of 6,200 kms. It travels the states including Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and finally Maharashtra. The mode of yatra is through the bus.

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Inaugurate Bharat Nyay Yatra in Manipur on January 14 The Bharat Nyay Yatra, set to commence from Manipur, will utilize buses as the primary mode of transportation to maximize accessibility for people. Short stretches of walking will be incorporated intermittently during the march.