Rahul Gandhi visits Sharad Pawar amid state's political turmoil

The ongoing political crisis in the state has extended its impact to Delhi. Following the internal division within the NCP, party leader Sharad Pawar convened a national executive meeting in Delhi. During the meeting, the party expressed its unwavering support and confidence in Sharad Pawar. Several resolutions, totalling eight, were passed. In response to the situation, nine ministers, including Ajit Pawar, have been expelled. Subsequently, Rahul Gandhi promptly arrived to meet with Sharad Pawar.

The scheduled press conferences of Sharad Pawar and the Congress were planned to take place simultaneously. However, due to this clash in timing, Rahul Gandhi abruptly cancelled his own press conference. Without delay, he promptly departed to meet Sharad Pawar at his residence, where he has now arrived.

Jitendra Awhad extended a warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi. In this meeting, they are expected to discuss the rebellion in the NCP, assess the current situation, and strategize for the future.