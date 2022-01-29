Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh on Feb 3 to inaugurate 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazduur Yojana': Baghel

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh's Raipur on February 3 to release the first instalment of 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazduur Yojana' in the state.

Under this scheme, the Chhattisgarh government will give annual financial aid of Rs 6,000 to rural landless families. The registration for the scheme was started last year in September.

Taking to Twitter, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh on February 3 after state government invited him. On this occasion, he will release the first instalment of "Rajiv Gandhi Bhumiless Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana" and lay the foundation stone of 'Gandhi Sevagram'."

The event will be held at Rajyotsav Ground.

The Wayanad MP will also attend the foundation laying ceremony of a 'Sevagram' being built in Nava Raipur during his visit to the state.

"The heroic stories of our martyrs are an inspiration for our generations. Rahul Gandhi ji will lay the foundation of "Amar Jawan Jyoti" in Chhattisgarh on February 3. This will be a true tribute to the soldiers of India," the Chief Minister further said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor