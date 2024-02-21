Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Break From February 26 to March 1

The Congress party announced on Wednesday that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will take a break from February 26 to March 1. This break will allow Rahul Gandhi to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater, Cambridge University, and participate in essential meetings in New Delhi. Additionally, Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, stated that February 22 and 23 will serve as rest days for the yatra following its Kanpur leg on Wednesday.

Ramesh announced that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will recommence on the morning of February 24 from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. The yatra will proceed to cover Sambhal, Aligarh, Hathras, and Agra districts before reaching Rajasthan’s Dholpur.

भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा का 39वां दिन आज दोपहर 2 बजे कानपुर में समाप्त होगा।



22 और 23 फ़रवरी को यात्रा का ब्रेक होगा।



भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा 24 फ़रवरी की सुबह मुरादाबाद से फ़िर शुरू होगी। उसके बाद संभल, अलीगढ़, हाथरस, और आगरा ज़िलों को कवर करते हुए यात्रा राजस्थान के धौलपुर में…

February 26th to March 1st will be break days to enable Rahul Gandhi to fulfil his long-standing commitment to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater Cambridge University (UK) on February 27th and February 28th and also to enable him to attend other important meetings in New Delhi, Ramesh said in a post on X.

Ramesh further stated that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume from Dholpur at 2 pm on March 2. It will then proceed to cover Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Shajapur, Ujjain, and other districts in Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, he informed that at 2 pm on March 5, Gandhi will visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. It's noteworthy that the former Congress chief last visited the temple on November 29, 2022, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.