Rahul Gandhi's Car Attacked! Stones Pelted At His Vehicle, Windshield Shattered in Incident (Watch Video)

West Bengal, Jan 31: An attack has been carried out on the convoy of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. This attack took place on Wednesday (31 January 2023) on his car. It was reported that the car's windshield was shattered during the incident. Whether anyone was injured after being hit by stones is not known at the moment.



However, there is no information about this, but the attack occurred at a time when Congress MP Bharat from Wayanad, Kerala, is leading the 'Join Bharat Nyay Yatra'. According to news channel 'TV 9 Bangla', Rahul Gandhi's convoy was targeted in Malda, West Bengal. According to sources, some unruly elements carried out this attack, and these unruly elements have been linked to the ruling party. However, no official confirmation has been made about this.