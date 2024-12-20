Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament Scuffle Case Now Transferred to Crime Branch, Says Delhi Police

After the scuffle at Parliament on December 19, the BJP has filed a case against Rahul Gandhi for physical altercation and provocation. The BJP is seeking more severe charges, including attempted murder. BJP MPs Hemang Joshi, Anurag Thakur, and Bansuri Swaraj submitted their complaint to the Parliament Street Police Station. The Delhi police have officially registered the case, and it has been transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigation. According to an officer, the police are likely to summon Rahul Gandhi for questioning. They will also request the Lok Sabha Secretariat to provide CCTV footage of the area where the incident occurred.

The FIR has been filed under sections 115 (voluntary causing hurt), 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. One officer clarified that all charges are bailable, except section 117, which could result in a punishment ranging from seven years to life imprisonment, depending on the severity of the injuries. The altercation took place at the entry steps of Parliament, where opposition and NDA MPs clashed over the alleged insult to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Former ministers Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured during the incident.

Following the scuffle, the BJP filed a police complaint against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" and seeking his indictment under attempted murder and other charges. Earlier in the day, BJP MP Hemang Joshi, along with Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, visited the Parliament Street Police Station to file the complaint. The Congress, however, strongly rejected these claims, alleging that BJP MPs had pushed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and "physically manhandled" Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The Congress has also lodged its own complaint in connection with the incident.