'Raids conducted in J&K part of continued action against terrorism'

Srinagar, May 17 Continuing its crackdown on terror elements, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir police has carried out raids at multiple locations in Awantipore and Kishtwar areas, officials said on Wednesday.

The SIU of Awantipora Police on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Reshipora Tral.

"The searched locations include residential premises of three suspects Manzoor Ahmed Wani, Mouhsin Ahmed Lone, and Ariaf Bashir Bhat," the police said.

"During the searches, relevant information was gathered and incriminating materials were recovered by the SIU. The searches were conducted to collect more evidences of their involvement in other terror crimes," the police added.

Meanwhile, the SIU of Kishtwar carried out raids at multiple locations in Kishtwar district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor