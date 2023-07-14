Railway Protection Force cracks down heavily on offenders to enhance railway security

New Delhi [India], July 14 : In a determined effort to enhance security measures and ensure the safety of railway property and passengers across the country, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) recently concluded a month-long pan-India drive in June 2023. This extensive campaign targeted various areas to crack down on offenders and improve overall railway security.

The first major focus of the drive was to tackle receivers of stolen railway property and harbors of criminals involved in theft or criminal misappropriation of railway property. The RPF launched a robust crackdown on individuals engaged in receiving stolen railway assets and those providing shelter to criminals involved in such activities. Through strategic operations and intelligence-driven actions, the RPF aimed to dismantle the networks responsible for the illegal siphoning off and subsequent sale of railway assets, while ensuring the perpetrators faced legal consequences.

As a result, during the month-long pan-India drive, the RPF apprehended 90 receivers of stolen railway property and registered 80 cases. The recovery of stolen railway property worth Rs 5.7 lakhs was also accomplished.

The second focal point of the drive was to prevent and detect crimes committed by passengers within railway premises using digital footprint analysis and CCTV footage. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and data analysis techniques, the RPF utilized databases such as Call Detail Records (CDR), Subscriber Detail Records (SDR), and Train Dispatch Database (TDD), coupled with input from the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) database. This approach enabled the RPF to swiftly identify and apprehend offenders by analyzing their digital footprints and examining CCTV footage. The result was the detection of 493 cases and the arrest of 484 individuals involved in various crimes, including theft of passenger belongings, robbery, crimes against women, and the illegal selling of railway tickets.

The third dimension of the pan-India drive focused on the efficient disposal of case properties. The RPF recognized the significance of streamlining legal procedures and maintaining the integrity of investigations by expeditiously handling case properties. During the month-long drive, the RPF prioritized the proper disposal of case properties related to ongoing cases, ensuring that justice was served effectively. A total of 426 case properties were disposed of during this period.

The Railway Protection Force remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of railway property and passengers nationwide. The pan-India drive conducted in June 2023 represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to curb theft, enhance passenger safety, and maintain the integrity of investigations. It is worth noting that these endeavors will continue in the future, as the RPF continues to prioritize the safety of the railway network and its users.

