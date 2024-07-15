Railway TTE suspended for 'misbehaving' with passengers

Lucknow, July 15 A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was suspended on Sunday after multiple videos of him using foul language with passengers, including a woman, went viral on social media, railway officials said.

According to a post of the North Eastern Railway (NER) Lucknow division, TTE Ranjeet has been suspended with immediate effect and the railway was investigating all aspects.

"On board TTE has been suspended with immediate effect because of his misconduct. Suitable action will be initiated after the inquiry is done at the appropriate level," said the official X account of Divisional Railway Manager, North Eastern Railway.

Among the few videos that went viral, in one of the 12-second videos, it is seen that while talking to a young passenger he suddenly became furious, and later, started abusing him.

In yet another video from the city's Aishbagh station, a woman passenger shared her ordeal and claimed that the accused TTE demanded a bribe of Rs 500 on the pretext of checking her ticket and slapped her when she refused to pay.

"Even though I had my valid ticket, he stopped me and started asking for money. He started abusing my mother and sister and slapped me two or three times," the woman said.

