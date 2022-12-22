Railways announces 51 special trains to Kerala for Christmas and New Year celebration

Indian Railways has announced 51 special trains to Kerala to cater to the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming Christmas-New Year season. In a statement, the Southern Railway announced 17 special train services to different places in Kerala for Christmas and New Year.

"Apart from the special trains notified by Southern Railway, other zonal railways have notified a total of 34 services to Kerala -- 22 special trains by South Central Railway, eight special trains by South Western Railway and four special trains by East Coast Railway," it said. With this, a total of 51 special trains will be operated serving the state of Kerala during the Christmas/New Year season, the statement said.These special trains will be operated during the period from December 22, 2022 to January 2, 2023. Railway has decided to operate winter special train service from Mumbai to Kerala via Konkan in view of the continuous demands raised by passengers. The service (01461) will begin from Mumbai on Thursday at 3.30 pm. The return service will begin from Kanyakumari on Saturday via Kottayam route.