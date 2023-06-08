Railways earns Rs 14,642 crores from freight loading in May

New Delhi [India], June 8 : The Railways achieved a freight loading of 134 million tonnes (MT) in May 2023, showing an improvement of 2 per cent over last year's freight loading of 131 MT for the same period, stated the Ministry of Railways.

"Freight revenue of Rs. 14641.83 crores have been achieved in May 2023 against Rs 14083.86 crore freight earnings in May 2022, thereby an improvement of about 4 per cent over last year," stated the Ministry of Railways.

On a cumulative basis from April - May 2023, a freight loading of 260.28 MT was achieved against last year's loading of 253.48 MT, an improvement of approximately 3 per cent over last year's loading.

"Railways have earned Rs 28512.46 crore against Rs 27066.42 crore over the last year which is an improvement of approx 5 per cent as compared to the same period of the last year," said the Ministry.

Indian Railways has achieved freight loading of 65.89 MT in Coal, followed by 15.23 MT in Iron Ore, 13.20 MT in cement, 10.96 MT in balance other goods, 6.79 MT in containers, 4.89 MT in Fertilizer, 4.85 MT in Food grains and 4.23 MT in mineral oil in May'2023.

As per the Ministry, following the Mantra, "Hungry For Cargo", IR has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve service delivery at competitive prices.

"The customer-centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policymaking helped Railways towards this significant achievement," it stated.

