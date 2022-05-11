Railways make mandatory for passengers to wear mask in rail travel

Passengers traveling by rail will now once again have to adhere to the covid protocol. Given the growing number of covid cases, Indian Railways has once again made the use of masks mandatory during travel. Railway Board Executive Director Passenger Neeraj Sharma has sent a letter to the Chief Commercial Managers (CCMs) of all the zones, giving instructions in this regard. "The use of masks during train travel has been made mandatory. The Corona Protocol should be adhered to," the statement said.

In this regard, the Railways has said that the SOP issued on March 22 by the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Health regarding Corona should be complied with. Also, passengers traveling without a mask can be penalized. The Railway Board has made it mandatory for passengers to wear masks in all trains and station areas. Railway employees have also been asked to wear masks. A public awareness campaign will also be launched in this regard.

Earlier, after the number of corona patients was reduced, the railways had given relaxation to passengers regarding the use of masks. After that, passengers were able to travel by train without masks. It was also decided to provide pantry and bedding in the railways as before. However, now the country is once again witnessing an increase in the number of corona patients. As a result, the railways are once again deciding on compliance with the Corona Protocol rules. As part of this, masks have once again been made mandatory during train travel.

