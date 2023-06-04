Railways Minister Vaishnaw, Union Minister Pradhan meets Odisha rail mishap victims

Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 4 : Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday reached District Head Quarter Hospital in Odisha to meet the injured after the terrible train accident that took place in the Balasore district of Odisha, resulting in death of 275 persons and injuring around 1000 others.

They reached the District Quarter Hospital (Balasore) and consoled the victims and their families. Vaishnaw further said that doctors are providing proper treatment to them also informed that the track restoration underway.

"We met the patients at Bhadrak hospital. Almost all patients are in contact with their famlies. Doctors and staff are providing proper treatment to the injured. Track restoration work is underway", said Vaishnaw.

Earlier, taking it to Twitter, Vaishnaw informed that the main down line has been restored. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, called the minister and asked him to take stock of the restoration work.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district.

Earlier today, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore occurred due to a "change in electronic interlocking".

Electronic interlocking is an arrangement of signal apparatus that prevents conflicting movements between trains through an arrangement of tracks. It is basically a safety measure to prevent signals from being changed in improper sequence. The aim of this system is that no train gets the signal to proceed unless the route is proven safe.

Speaking to ANI, Ashwini Vaishnav said, "This is a different issue. This is about Point Machine, electronic interlocking. The change that occured during electronic interlocking, it happened due to that. Whoever did it and how it occured will be detected after proper investigation".

