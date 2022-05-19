Rain continues to lash K'taka, death toll rises to 4

Bengaluru, May 19 Heavy rain continued to torment the people in Karnataka on Thursday with Bengaluru being the worst affected.

Till now four deaths have been reported due to the heavy rain. Two migrant labourers died while working at a pipeline project in Jnanabharathi police station limits in Bengaluru.

A 38-year-old person was electrocuted in Doddaballapur in Bengaluru Rural district while an elderly person died following the collapse of a wall of an old school building in Holenarasipura taluk in Hassan district. All incidents came to light on Wednesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for seven districts of the state. Due to the incessant rain in Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru and Shivamogga, the district administrations have declared a holiday for schools on Thursday.

The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Necessary precautions have been taken to avoid any loss of life and property.

A yellow alert has been sounded in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Ramnagar, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Dharwad, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Ballary, Yadgir, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Gadag and Haveri districts.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai toured the rain-affected areas of Kamalanagar, Shankar Mutt, Laggere and Nagawara localities of Bengaluru city. He also inspected the ongoing metro work and the storm water drains.

Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) authorities have appealed to the passengers to plan their travel accordingly as due to heavy rain in Bengaluru, passengers might face water-logging and traffic jams in a few areas towards the airport.

