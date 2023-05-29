Rain expected in Delhi, heatwave conditions unlikely to return this week

New Delhi, May 29 Rainfall is expected in Delhi as clouds have surrounded the city. The India Meteorological Department's Regional Forecasting Centre predicts partly cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall, which will help keep temperatures in check.

Heatwave conditions are not expected to return for the next five to six days.

On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 21.8 degree Celsius, which is five notches below normal. The maximum temperature is anticipated to reach around 35 degree Celsius.

In May, the Safdarjung Observatory received 86.7 mm of rainfall, as per the India Meteorological Department's data. This figure surpasses the average rainfall for the entire month in the national capital, which is usually 19.7 mm.

