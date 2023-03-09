Rain, hailstorm lower temperature in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 9 Rain and hailstorm lowered the mercury in several parts of Rajasthan, saidi the weather department on Thursday.

On Wednesday, many parts of the state, including Jaipur witnessed rain while hailstorm lashed Udaipur.

Earlier on Tuesday too, rain poured in Jaipur, Kota and Bikaner division.

Meanwhile, farmers have been hit with these sudden spells of rain and hailstorm as standing crops of wheat, gram, mustard and cumin seeds have been badly damaged.

Surprisingly, the western part of the state like Jaisalmer and Barmer also received heavy rain and water was seen flowing in the fields too.

Fatehgarh in Jaisalmer received more than an inch of rain.

The weather changed in the capital Jaipur late Tuesday evening and a dust storm started blowing followed by intermittent spell of rain around 10 p.m.

A few districts, which registered rainfall are Barmer, Jaipur, Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Bikaner, Sikar, Tonk, Jaisalmer, Alwar, Dausa, Ajmer, Pali, Jalore, Rajsamand and many other districts. Maximum 26 mm of water rained in Jaisalmer, said the weather department.

