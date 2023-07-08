Rain lashes several parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep, several areas waterlogged

Kannur (Kerala) [India], July 8 : Heavy to very heavy rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep on Saturday.

IMD tweeted, "Rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep. Heavy to very heavy rainfall reports in cm are: Amini (Lakshadweep UT) 15, Padinjarathara Dam AWS (Wayanad district) 12, Kudulu (Kasaragod district) & Peringome AWS (Kannur district) 9 each."

It also issued a yellow alert for certain districts in Kerala.

Meanwhile, overnight rainfall in Kottayam left various residential areas of the city waterlogged. "A yellow alert has been issued in the Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragode districts of Kerala," the IMD said.

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi on Saturday causing waterlogging in several areas of the national capital. The early-morning downpour created difficulties for many commuters, as waterlogging led to traffic jams. Several areas like Pragati Maidan, Nehru Nagar, Panchsheel Marg, Kalkaji and ITO got waterlogged which restricted the movement of traffic.

Following heavy rain in the city on Saturday, as many as 15 houses collapsed and one person died, said a Delhi Fire Service official.

Earlier, a 58-year-old woman identified as Ranjit Kaur lost her life when a wall collapsed on her due to heavy rain in Tibbia College Society in Karol Bagh.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rainfall, the back side wall of Deshbandhu College, located in the Kalkaji area of Delhi, collapsed, resulting in the damage of approximately 15 luxury cars and 10 to 12 motorcycles and scooters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast high-intensity rain for 2-3 days in Delhi.

Four people have been reported dead in Dakshina Kannada till Friday due to rain-related incidents in Karnataka this monsoon, officials said. Dakshina Kannada recorded 101.8 mm of rainfall on Friday, according to the District Disaster Management Authority. A 46-year-old woman was killed when her house collapsed in a landslide in Nandavara village of Bantwal in the region on Friday morning, the authority said, adding her 20-year-old daughter was rescued by locals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor