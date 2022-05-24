Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi again

Another spell of rain and thundershowers lashed Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday night bringing down the temperature.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that Delhi is likely to witness another spell of thunderstorms and heavy rain on Monday night.

The rain and thunderstorm on Monday morning brought much-needed respite from the scorching heat and brought down the mercury by 11 degrees Celsius.

The Met Department has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city could remain below 40 degrees till May 26 and is likely to rise to 41 degree Celsius by May 28.

Flights have been delayed in the national capital due to rain and thundershowers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor