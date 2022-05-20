Rain, thunderstorms likely in J&K during next 24 hours

Srinagar, May 20 Weather remained partly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast on Friday rain, thunderstorms at many places during the next 24 hours.

A MeT department statement said, "Today, Rain/Thunderstorm is expected at many places of Kashmir and at scattered places of Jammu especially hilly areas.

"Same weather is likely to prevail for the next few days. Intermittent rain/thunderstorms likely at many places of J&K during 21-24th.

"Temporary respite from hot weather, especially in plains of Jammu, during the above period."

Srinagar had 13.2, Pahalgam 8 and Gulmarg 6.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 5.1, Leh 5.6 and Kargil 7.6 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 28.6, Katra 25.2, Batote 15.4, Banihal 11.6 and Bhaderwah 12.7 as the minimum temperature.

