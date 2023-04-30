Raj Bhawan hosts celebration of 100th episode of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Jammu and Kashmir [India], April 30 : The Jammu Kashmir Raj Bhavan on Sunday, hosted the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme, the government informed in a press release.

The eminent personalities, young achievers, sportspersons, recipients of Padma Shri and Panchayat Awards; national and UT Level awardees; Self Help Group members, and citizens from across J-K UT who have been mentioned by the Prime Minister, in previous editions of Mann Ki Baat were special invitees at the event, the release stated.

Addressing the event, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "Mann Ki Baat is the voice of 140 crore countrymen. It echoes their aspirations, dreams, challenges, success, failures, resolves and the new beginning. Mann Ki Baat is deeply rooted in our spiritual and cultural traditions and its ideas".

The Lt Governor said the Prime Minister, through Mann Ki Baat, has established effective and two-way communication with the citizens and made the Radio an integral part of every family.

"Dialogue is the soul of democracy. The direct communication between a statesman and citizens ensures that the foundation of democracy is strong, participation of citizens in governance is ensured and their voice is at the centre of policies," he said.

The LG added that Mann Ki Baat is the true reflection of e Prime Minister's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas', and has empowered the common man to become a key contributor in nation-building.

He further highlighted the significant role played by the Mann Ki Baat program in strengthening the spirit of Unity in diversity and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

"Mann Ki Baat since the beginning of October 2014 has touched every section of society and influenced behavioural change to shape a new social revolution. Mann Ki Baat is not only a powerful radio programme but it is also a source of inspiration to realize dreams & resolve of the society," he added.

The Lt Governor also inaugurated a photo exhibition to commemorate the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor