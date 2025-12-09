Raj CM approves action against 6 officers in Jal Jeevan Mission irregularities case; 14 now under scrutiny

Jaipur, Dec 9 In a strong message against corruption, the Rajasthan government has intensified action in the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam by approving a detailed investigation against six officials, including the then Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department.

The decision follows ongoing proceedings by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which are probing suspected fraud and collusion in the tendering process of the water supply scheme.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma granted prior approval under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act for a detailed probe into irregularities related to technical and financial evaluations of tenders.

The officers under scrutiny include senior engineering officials such as a Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer, and Superintending Engineer, as well as Secretary-level personnel who were part of tender committees.

The government stated that the move reflects its commitment to transparency, accountability, and zero tolerance for corruption in public service. In addition to the six officers now cleared for investigation, the Chief Minister has also approved fresh disciplinary proceedings under Rule 8 of the All India Services (Classification, Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, against another IAS officer for alleged misconduct.

Meanwhile, review petitions filed by five officers under Rule 34 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules have been rejected, confirming previously imposed penalties.

The government has also approved the certified investigation report against two retired officers under CCA Rule 16, paving the way for punitive measures.

With these actions, the total number of officers facing investigation or disciplinary action in the case now stands at 14.

Recently, former Minister Mahesh Joshi was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam case. Joshi, who had been lodged in Jaipur Central Jail, walked out after nearly seven months of incarceration. The Supreme Court had reserved its order on his bail plea during the hearing held on November 21.

On December 3, a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and A.G. Masih pronounced the order allowing bail. Joshi was arrested on April 24 in connection with the alleged Rs 900 crore Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scam. The Rajasthan High Court had dismissed his bail plea on August 26, prompting Joshi to move the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition (SLP).

