Raj Thackeray accuses BJP of using 'money' and 'muscle power' in Maha municipal polls

Nashik, Jan 9 The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray, on Friday, delivered a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of using "money and muscle power" to influence the democratic process.

At a joint rally with his cousin and Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray made an explosive claim regarding candidates' horse-trading, alleging that in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation elections a staggering offer of Rs 15 crore was made to three members of a single family to influence their candidacy in one municipal ward.

"Where is this money coming from?" the MNS Chief asked, expressing shock at the scale of corruption.

He also criticised the trend of candidates being elected unopposed, asking, "How do 60 to 70 candidates from the ruling party get elected unopposed in Maharashtra? Is the right of the voter being snatched away through terror and cash?"

Directing his fire at the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray revisited the 2017 election promise where Fadnavis had pledged to "adopt" Nashik for development.

"Fadnavis said he would adopt Nashik. The people believed him and forgot the work we had done. But after taking 'adoption', the father never showed his face again," he remarked sarcastically.

He listed several incomplete projects, including the Neo Metro, Logistics Park, and the Outer Ring Road, claiming the BJP has only used religion and caste to secure votes while neglecting actual progress.

He mocked the BJP, saying that by 2026, they have reached a point where they need to "hire" candidates from other political parties instead of fielding their own loyal party workers.

He criticised the Maharashtra government's plan to cut trees in Tapovan for the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

He contrasted this with the 2012 Kumbh Mela held during MNS's tenure, which he claimed was managed successfully without cutting a single tree.

Raj Thackeray highlighted his past achievements in Nashik, including making the Municipal Corporation debt-free (clearing a Rs 700 crore debt), and implementing efficient waste management systems.

In an emotional appeal, he urged citizens not to sell their votes for small sums like Rs 1,500.

"Do not let a future come where your children say their parents were sold for a few rupees while the city's development was ignored," he said.

He appealed the voters to elected Shiv Sena-MNS alliance for Nashik's transformation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor