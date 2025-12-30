Raj Thackeray-led MNS releases list of 53 candidates for BMC polls

Mumbai, Dec 30 The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), on Tuesday, released a list of 53 candidates for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections slated for January 15, party sources said.

Tuesday was the last date for filing nomination papers for the BMC polls in Maharashtra.

The MNS' decision comes days after it had last week stitched an alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT for the BMC elections.

It also clarifies the seat-sharing arrangement within the alliance involving the Shiv Sena-UBT, MNS, and the NCP-SP.

Of the total 227 seats in the BMC, the alliance has finalised the seat-sharing arrangement whereby the Shiv Sena-UBT will contest 163 seats, MNS 53 and NCP-SP on 11 seats.

Raj Thackeray has placed his trust in several prominent party leaders.

The list of 53 candidates announced by the MNS includes: Yashwant Killedar, Kasturi Rohekar, Shailendra More, Baban Mahadik and Mukesh Bhalerao.

The formation of this alliance and the early release of candidates suggest a strategic attempt to consolidate the Marathi vote bank and challenge opponents in Asia's richest civic body.

Earlier, the MNS Chief Raj Thackeray addressed the 'Marathi Manoos' and voters with a sharp focus on the upcoming municipal elections and the newly formed alliance with the Shiv Sena-UBT.

His address centered on reclaiming Mumbai's identity and exposing what he termed as "political betrayal" by the ruling Mahayuti government.

The MNS Chief emphasised that the alliance between the two Thackeray brothers -- Uddhav and himself -- was born out of a necessity to protect the interests of the Marathi people.

He said that the "splintering" of Marathi votes had only benefited "outside forces" and the time has come for the Marathi Manoos to vote as a single, powerful bloc to regain control of Mumbai.

Echoing the sentiments of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Raj Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing them of trying to reduce the importance of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

He told the people that "Mumbai is not a piece of real estate for Delhi to trade".

He warned that development projects are being used as a front to sideline local Marathi interests in favour of large corporate groups.

Continuing his crusade against electoral discrepancies, the MNS Chief alerted voters to be vigilant.

He claimed that the "Mahayuti is relying on bogus voters and EVM manipulation because they fear the wrath of the Marathi Manoos".

He urged the MNS workers and voters to verify their names in the voter lists, alleging that lakhs of "fake voters" have been added to dilute the local Marathi vote share.

He invoked the memory of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, telling voters that the "real Shiv Sena" (referring to the combined strength of the Thackeray family) is the only force that can truly stand up for their 'self-respect' (Swabhiman).

He dismissed the Eknath Shinde-led faction as a "temporary arrangement" made by the BJP to weaken Maharashtra.

Raj Thackeray made a special appeal to young Marathi voters, asking them not to be swayed by temporary "freebie" schemes but to look at the long-term future of their city.

He promised that the MNS-Shiv Sena(UBT) alliance would prioritise local employment and the preservation of Marathi culture in schools and public administration.

