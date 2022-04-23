Rajasthan: 1 held for rape, murder of minor tribal girl

Chittorgarh Police arrested one person accused of rape and murder of a minor tribal girl who came to attend a wedding function with her mother here, police said on Saturday.

The body of the girl was found inside a well nearby the village, police said, adding that it took around four hours to retrieve the body and later it was sent for post-mortem.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Chittorgarh police station, Shahna Khanam, said, "A call was received at the Bassi Police station at around 2.30 am on Saturday, complaining that the locals of a village had detained an unidentified man and alleged that he had murdered a minor girl after raping her. In the morning when we found out that the body of the girl was lying in the well, the team reached the spot and recovered the body. As per the initial investigation, it indicates a murder."

She further said that the body was immediately sent for the post mortem and the police are waiting for the medical report for further investigation.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Chittorgarh, Chandrabhan Singh, along with the family of the girl accused the administration and government of negligence.

"This incident is a shame to the state as well as the entire country. I blame the government and administration, they are responsible for this incident. Such cases have increased in the state and the government and administration are not taking any action," he added.

He further said that the incident took place at night, while police reached late in the morning. Postmortem was delayed by 3 hours, and till now the report is not there.

"The hospital administration was not aware that they received the body. For three hours, the doctor did not come. The police have not filed the online report yet. They said the server is down. If these things keep repeating and the government does not take any strict action against it, such cases will keep popping."

The MLA said that once the reports are out, they will take the required action.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor