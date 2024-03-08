Rajasthan: 14 Children Electrocuted During Mahashivratri Procession in Kota

At least 14 children were injured during a Mahashivratri procession in Kota, Rajasthan, on Friday when a religious flag they were carrying came into contact with a live wire.

The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. near the Kunhadi thermal intersection. The children, ages 9 to 16, were carrying flags in the procession when one of the flags touched the power line.

According to regional media reports, one child suffered 70% burns, another 50%, and the remaining children sustained 10% burns. All the children were admitted to MBS Hospital, where one child's condition remains critical.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the hospital and expressed his condolences. He assured that the children would receive the best possible treatment, including referrals if necessary.

Family members of the injured children confronted and scuffled with organizers of the procession at the hospital, blaming them for the incident. Many children reportedly participated without their families.

