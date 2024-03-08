Mahashivratri 2024: Devotees Converge at Shivala Bagh Bhaiyaan Temple in Amritsar, Punjab (Watch Video)

The atmosphere at Shivala Bagh Bhaiyaan temple in Amritsar, Punjab, on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri is nothing short of electric. As the first light of dawn breaks, devotees from all walks of life converge upon the temple, their faces radiant with anticipation and devotion.The air is filled with the melodious chants of "Om Namah Shivaya," reverberating against the ancient walls of the temple. The fragrance of incense and flowers mingles with the earthy scent of the morning dew, creating an ambiance of purity and spirituality.

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Long queue of devotees, early in the morning, at Shivala Bagh Bhaiyaan temple, on the occasion of #Mahashivratri — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

The long queue of devotees snakes its way through the temple complex, each person eager to offer their prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Some carry offerings of milk, flowers, and fruits, while others come with heartfelt prayers whispered on their lips. Amidst the hustle and bustle, there is a sense of serenity and peace that envelops the temple grounds. The devotees patiently wait their turn, their hearts filled with faith and devotion, knowing that their prayers will be heard on this sacred day. One of the most important Hindu festivals, the festival is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country with slightly varying traditions. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast, meditate, visit Shiva temples, recite mantra and prayers and perform rituals associated with Lord Shiva worship. The festival is the time to purify body, mind and soul and for fresh beginnings. Observing a day-long fast on Mahashivratri is of great spiritual significance as it is equivalent to worshipping Shiva the entire year and can also help one attain salvation and get rid of all sins. Observing this vrat can help one progress on path of inner peace and spirituality and achieve all worldly goals too

