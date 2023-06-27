Rajasthan: 2 including minor killed after house collapses in Udaipur

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 27 : Two people including a minor were killed after a portion of an old house's roof collapsed in Udaipur city of Rajasthan late on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Shrinathji ki Haveli under the Surajpole police station area, trapping three people under the debris.

Two of the trapped victims, including a young child and a woman, succumbed to their injuries.

The elderly woman was 65 years old, the police said.

The third person was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said that two died in the incident including a 6 years old girl and a 65-year-old woman and treatment of one injured is being done.

"The upper portion of a house fell down. Three people were inside the house when the incident took place. A 6 years old girl and 65 years old woman died, and treatment for the 45 years old injured woman is being done. It was an old structure. The reason for such an incident is not clear yet."

More details are awaited.

