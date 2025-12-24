Rajasthan: 2 killed, 8 injured in Nagaur accident

Jaipur, Dec 24 Two people were killed and eight others injured in a horrific road accident in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on National Highway 89 near Tehla village in the Riyambari subdivision.

According to police, a car travelling from Jaipur to Balotra lost control and overturned, rolling several times before coming to a stop.

The vehicle was severely damaged, and two occupants died on the spot. The impact was so intense that the sound was heard from a considerable distance.

The residents rushed to the scene and, after significant effort, rescued those trapped inside the wrecked car. They immediately informed the police.

Upon receiving the information, personnel from Thanwala police station arrived at the spot.

With the help of ambulances, the injured were taken to the Ajmer Community Health Centre, where three critically injured victims were later referred to Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Hospital in Ajmer.

Thanwala police station officer Mahavir Yadav said the deceased have been identified as Amar Gautam, a resident of Katni, and Dev, son of Lal Bahadur, a resident of Jalandhar, Punjab.

Their bodies have been kept in the mortuary at JLN Hospital, and their families have been informed.

Further investigations are on to find the cause of the accident.

Among the injured, Shruti Chauhan (Mumbai), Vijay alias Aman (Paldi, Jaipur), and Rohit (Mumbai) are reported to be in serious condition, while the remaining five sustained minor injuries.

In 2024, Rajasthan witnessed over 7,058 accidents and 4,168 deaths were recorded on national highways in the state.

As per reports, Rajasthan’s National Highways (NHs) have become a major concern, accounting for 35 per cent of all road fatalities in the state.

Likewise, in 2023, there were 7,058 accidents on NHs, leading to 4,168 deaths.

In 2022, the numbers stood at 4,306 accidents and 2,343 deaths.

--IANS

arc/dan

