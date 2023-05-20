Rajasthan: 9-year-old boy rescued after he falls into borewell in Jaipur
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 20 : A nine-year-old boy, who fell into a borewell pit in Bhojpura village of Rajasthan's Jaipur on Saturday, has been safely rescued.
According to the police, the boy identified as Lucky was rescued by a team from Civil Defence and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
As per the police inputs, the nine-year-old fell into a 300 feet deep borewell in Bhojpura village earlier today.
The area falls within the Jobner police station limits and upon receiving the information, a team of Civil Defence and NDRF were rushed to the spot to rescue the child.
After a few hours of rescue efforts by the team, the child was safely pulled out of the deep pit.
Further details on the incident are awaited.
