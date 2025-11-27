Rajasthan advancing in industrial development: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Nov 27 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Thursday that Rajasthan is rapidly progressing in tourism, investment, and industrial development.

He stated that the government's investment-friendly policies and an effective single-window clearance system have simplified tourism-related investment processes.

He urged investors to explore more opportunities in the state, assuring them of full government support.

Sharma was addressing the Tourism Department’s pre-summit, organised as part of the Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas celebrations at a private hotel on Thursday.

He said the event reflects a shared commitment to positioning Rajasthan prominently on the global tourism map. It also strengthens emotional ties between expatriate Rajasthanis and their homeland while offering them opportunities to participate in the state’s development journey.

The Chief Minister announced that the government will soon introduce a new tourism policy to enhance tourism infrastructure. The policy will focus on tourist amenities, marketing, fairs and festivals, digital and AI innovations, skill development, youth employment, and investment.

A dedicated policy implementation unit will also be formed. He said the state government has granted industry status to the tourism and hospitality sector, underlining its commitment to the sector’s growth.

Sharma noted that Rajasthan’s vast potential—its forts, palaces, havelis, the Thar Desert, wildlife sanctuaries, religious sites, and lakes—makes it a unique tourism destination.

Tourism in the state continues to grow, with over 150 million domestic and 1.2 million foreign tourists visiting by August this year.

The Chief Minister said that at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, the government signed MOUs totalling Rs 35 lakh crore, with groundbreaking completed for projects worth Rs 7 lakh crore.

Of these, 1,702 MOUs were in the tourism sector. These projects will bring in proposed investments worth Rs 1,44,625 crore and create more than 2 lakh direct jobs.

He added that 277 projects have already reached the groundbreaking stage, involving investments of about Rs 10,000 crore and creating over 16,000 direct jobs. Sharma said the government is actively promoting religious tourism aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of development with heritage.

Under the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and PRASAD 2.0 schemes, projects are underway at key religious sites, including Khatushyamji, Karni Mata Temple, and Malaseri Dungri.

Work on the Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit, Braj Chaurasi Parikrama, and Krishna Gaman Path is also progressing rapidly. He said the government is expanding rural, wellness, adventure, eco, and tribal tourism, along with cultural, craft-cuisine, wedding, medical, and film tourism.

To preserve the region’s heritage, 662 historic havelis in Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Churu are being conserved, which will significantly boost tourism in Shekhawati.

Sharma said the state government is promoting film production under the Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy, offering subsidies up to Rs 2 crore. Relief has been provided on shooting fees in government buildings and public places. A new film tourism promotion policy will also be introduced.

He added that the government has established the Rajasthan Tourism Infrastructure and Capacity Building Fund of Rs 5,000 crore to develop cultural heritage and eco-friendly tourism.

Under the Chief Minister’s Skill Development Program, 20,000 youth and folk artists will be trained in guiding, hospitality, and traditional arts. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, among other officials, was present on the occasion.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor