Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: BJP supporters protest after being denied party ticket

Election Commission has announced November 23rd for polls in Rajasthan. The state is currently governed by the Congress and the BJP is the main opposition party. A day after the BJP announced its first list of 41 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, at least five disappointed ticket aspirants or their supporters on Tuesday protested against the party and burned its flags.

Supporters of former BJP MLA from Jhotwara constituency Rajpal Singh Shekhawat protested against the candidature of BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from the seat. Shekhawat’s supporters raised slogans demanding the removal of “parachute” candidate to save the constituency. A video of the protest is doing rounds on social media.

A former minister, Shekhawat is said to be close to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and had met her late last night after being denied a ticket. In the list of 41 candidates, 10 are rebels,” Shekhawat told reporters after meeting Raje. After being denied a ticket, BJP leader Mukesh Goyal, who fought unsuccessfully from Kotputli assembly seat in the 2018 elections, said the party will face a massive defeat in Kotputli.

Rajasthan has a total of 5,26,80,545 voters that include 5,25,38,655 general voters, 1,41,890 service voters, 22,04,514 first time voters, 5,60,990 PwD voters and 11,78,285 voters who are aged 80-plus. There shall be maximum 1500 electors in a polling station.