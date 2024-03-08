Rajasthan: BSF Takes Down Pakistani Individual Attempting Border Breach in Ganganagar

Pakistani intruder attempting to cross into India near Shri Karanpur in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan was fatally shot by Border Security Force. The incident occurred on the night between Thursday and Friday when BSF personnel noticed suspicious activity near the International Border fencing.

Authorities mentioned that despite warnings, the individual continued to move towards the border fence, apparently trying to enter India. To avoid any potential risks, BSF personnel fired at the intruder. "To prevent any untoward incident, BSF troops shot at the intruder. The body is being transferred to the Police following legal procedures," they further stated.