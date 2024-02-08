Rajasthan Budget 2024: LPG Cylinder at Rs 450, Rs 1000 per Month to Students, and Other Key Announcements

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan on Thursday presented a populist budget in the state assembly, fulfilling a key poll promise by announcing subsidized LPG cylinders for poor families and a monthly stipend for students. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the budget, which focused on various welfare schemes and development projects.

Key Highlights:

LPG Cylinder at Rs 450: The government announced that it will provide LPG cylinders to poor families at a subsidized rate of Rs 450 each. This scheme will benefit around 73 lakh families in the state.

Rs 1000 per month to Students: The government also announced that it will provide a monthly stipend of Rs 1000 to students from economically weaker sections. This scheme will benefit around 70 lakh students.

Other Announcements:

The government also made a number of other announcements, including:

A new scheme called "Laadli Suraksha Yojana" for the safety of women and girls.

Installation of CCTV cameras in public places in every district.

A "Laado Yojana" to provide a bond of Rs 1 lakh to families on the birth of a girl child.

Financial assistance of Rs 6,500 to pregnant women under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.



Presenting the budget, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari said that the BJP government is committed to the welfare of the people of Rajasthan. She also attacked the previous Congress government, alleging that it had left the state in a deep financial mess.