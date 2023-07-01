Rajasthan CM condoles deaths in bus-jeep collision on Jodhpur-Barmer road

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 1 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday offered his condolences to families of those who died in an accident at Rajasthan's Boranada.

"The news of bus and jeep collision on Jodhpur-Barmer road in Boranada area is disturbing.

My deepest condolences to the families of the five persons who died in the accident. May God give strength to the family to be patient during this difficult time," he said.

Earlier in the day, twenty-five people died after a bus travelling from Maharashtra's Yavatmal to Pune caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway.

"25 bodies are extracted from the bus. A total of 32 people were travelling in the bus. 6-8 people are injured. Injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital," said Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni.

