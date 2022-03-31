Rajasthan CM condoles demise of Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday condoled the demise of Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, who led agitations in Rajasthan for reservation in government jobs, and said that his contribution to the nation and his community is "unforgettable".

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said that if the Most Backward Class (MBC) class is successful in getting reservation, then only Bainsla should get the credit.

"The news of the passing away of Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla ji is extremely sad. As the head of the Gurjar reservation movement, Bainsla sahib fought a long struggle for the reservation of the MBC class. If the MBC class gets a reservation today, the credit goes to one person, that is Colonel Bainsla," the Chief Minister said.

Further, he remembered Bainsla's contribution as an Army personnel and said, "While in the Army, his contribution to the service of the country and the Gujjar society will be unforgettable. (We) talked about social issues on several occasions. His love for me always remained."

Gehlot also extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Other political leaders including Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia also extended condolences to the family and said that the passing away of Kirori Singh Bainsla is a personal blow to him.

"The sudden demise of Col Kirori Singh Bainsla ji is extremely sad, his passing is also a deep blow to me personally. My deepest condolences to all the family members including Vijay Bainsla. Om Shanti," Poonia tweeted.

Parbatsar MLA Ramniwas Gawriya expressed grief over Bainsla's demise and said, "The news of the passing away of Col Kirori Singh Ji Bainsla is extremely sad. Society has lost its great hero who fought for the interests of the common people. May God rest the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the family members in this hour of grief."

Following a prolonged illness, Bainsla passed away on Thursday at the age of 81, his son, Vijay Bainsla, confirmed.

Notably, the Rajasthan government on October 26, 2018, passed a bill that increased the 'Other Backward Classes (OBC)' quota from 21 per cent to 26 per cent. In December 2018, the Rajasthan government also approved one per cent reservation for Gurjars and four 'Other Backward Castes (OBCs)'.These communities are getting one per cent separate quota within the limit of 50 per cent reservation.

Born in Mundia village of Karauli district of Rajasthan, Kirori Singh Bainsla was a teacher, but following the footsteps of his father, he soon joined the Indian Army.

Recruited in the Rajputana Rifles, Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla had fought in the 1962 Indo-China war and the 1965 Indo-Pakistani war.

A prominent face of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Gurjar vote bank in the state, Kirori Singh Bainsla, and his son had joined the party in 2019, after being actively involved in the movement for over 14 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor