Rajasthan CM writes to Gadkari for providing better connectivity to Bharatpur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday wrote to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari requesting better connectivity to Bharatpur city in the state which is known for a popular bird sanctuary.

In his letter, Gehlot asked for the extension of the road connecting Paniyala Mod and Delhi-Mumbai expressway up to Bharatpur in the state along with announcing the Alwar-Bharatpur (97 km) road as a national highway and upgrading it to a four-lane road.

In the letter, the chief minister said that Bharatpur has a world-famous bird sanctuary which hosts thousands of visitors from various states in the city.

The Delhi-Mumbai greenfield expressway and the newly-built Ambala-Narnaul-Paniyala Mod National Highway in Rajasthan are being connected by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) through Paniyala Mod-Alwar-Badodameo, according to the letter written by Gehlot.

The chief minister, in his letter, said that the traffic coming from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Ambala-Narnaul-Paniyala Expressway would need an easy and accessible route to reach Bharatpur, Agra and Mathura in the future.

He further said that the road from Paniyala Mod to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway should be extended up to Bharatpur adding that the Alwar-Bharatpur road should also be declared a national highway and it is necessary to upgrade it to a four-lane.

According to Gehlot, this will boost development and provide employment opportunities in this area.

( With inputs from ANI )

